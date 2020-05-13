Thailand reports no new COVID-19 cases for first time in over two months

Thailand has reported no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus for the first time in more than two months. There also were no new deaths reported on Wednesday, leaving the country's total at 3,017 cases with 56 fatalities. Since the beginning of May, Thailand has reported single-digit daily increases with the exception of May 4, when a cluster pushed the number to 18. The last time Thailand reported no new cases was on March 9, when there were 50 cases in total with a single death. Thai authorities have been selectively easing restrictions meant to combat the coronavirus. Bangkok restaurants were allowed to reopen last week for sit-in dining with social distancing.