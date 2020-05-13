Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters People News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:29 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. 'Seinfeld' star Jerry Stiller dies aged 92, son Ben pays tribute

Jerry Stiller, who played two of American television's most cantankerous fathers on the sitcoms "Seinfeld" and "The King of Queens," has died aged 92, his son Ben Stiller said on Twitter on Monday. "I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," wrote Ben, a Hollywood comedian who appeared with his father in "Zoolander" and other movies. London honours Captain Tom Moore, 100, in ancient ceremony

British World War Two veteran Tom Moore, who has become a national hero after raising more than $40 million for the health service, was awarded the ancient honour of the Freedom of the City of London on Tuesday. Moore, 100, struck a chord with locked-down Britain by walking around his garden with the help of a walking frame to raise almost 33 million pounds for the National Health Service. His endeavor spread joy amid the grim news of the coronavirus outbreak. Singer Bryan Adams apologizes for coronavirus conspiracy rant

Canadian singer Bryan Adams apologized on Tuesday for a social media post in which he blamed "bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards" for the novel coronavirus. Adams, who first became a global star in 1984 with hits including "Summer of '69" and "Heaven", made the comments in the caption of an Instagram post on Monday when he addressed the cancellation of his concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in London due to COVID-19. London nurses mark Florence Nightingale's bicentenary

Nurses in central London admired a giant projection of Florence Nightingale onto the buildings of Guys and St Thomas' hospitals on Monday night to mark 200 years since her birth and her legacy to modern nursing. The projection will be repeated on Tuesday night and includes a tribute to all those who serve today in the care sector.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Economic package will help businesses, especially MSMEs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the announcements made by the government on Wednesday to boost the economy will go a long way in addressing issues faced by businesses, especially MSMEs. The steps announced will boost liquidity, empower th...

Govt announces Rs 3 lakh cr collateral-free loans for small business; liquidity for NBFCs

The government on Wednesday announced about Rs 6 lakh crore package comprising Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral-free loans for small businesses and a Rs 30,000 crore lifeline to non-bank and housing finance companies as part of measures to hel...

Centre’s COVID-19 economic package has nothing for poor, hungry migrant workers: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the Centres COVID-19 economic stimulus package had nothing for lakhs of poor and hungry migrant workers who have been walking to their homes, and expressed disappointment with the finan...

41 pc of Shramik spl trains originated in Gujarat: official

262 Shramik special trains had ferried 3.34 lakh migrant workers to their native states from Gujarat as of Tuesday night, a government official said. Another 56,800 migrants were set to leave by Wednesday night, said Ashwani Kumar, secretar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020