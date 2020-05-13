Left Menu
Development News Edition

Death toll from attack on Kabul maternity clinic rises to 24

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:13 IST
Death toll from attack on Kabul maternity clinic rises to 24

Afghan officials Wednesday raised the death toll from a militant attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul the previous day, saying 24 people were killed, including two newborn babies, their mothers and an unspecified number of nurses. Militants stormed the hospital in Dashti Barchi, a mostly Shiite neighbourhood in the western part of Kabul, Tuesday morning, setting off an hours-long shootout with police. As the battle raged, Afghan security forces struggled to evacuate the facility, which is supported by the aid group Doctors Without Borders, carrying out babies and frantic young mothers.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tareq Arian said Tuesday that 16 people were killed in the attack and over 100 women and babies were evacuated from the building under fire. The new death toll of 24 came from Wahid Majroh, the deputy public health minister, who spoke at a press conference Wednesday. He said 16 were wounded in the attack. Of those evacuated, 21 newborn babies were initially brought to Kabul's Ataturk Hospital, where physician Sayed Fared said staff were providing medical care.

“One newborn baby had a fractured bone and we referred that baby to the Indira Gandhi Children's hospital," he told The Associated Press. “The other 20 babies are hospitalized here and are in good health and under our observation.” Outside Ataturk Hospital, anxious relatives waited for news. Qurban Ali, a 27-year-old father, came to see his newborn daughter Bakhtawar who was among those evacuated from Dashti Barchi. His name was on a wristband the baby was given after she was born early Tuesday, a preterm baby.

Ali said he was watching TV when he heard about the hospital attack. “I immediately rushed to the hospital, got there but couldn't find my wife or the baby,” he said. His wife called him a short while later, crying and saying she had managed to flee the attack but couldn't recover their baby. The two rushed to Ataturk Hospital after hearing the babies were evacuated there, and to their relief, found Bakhtawar.

“Thank God ... my child and my wife both are unhurt,” said Ali. But others were not so fortunate. The family of 35-year-old nurse Maryam Noorzada, who worked at Dashti Barchi with Doctors Without Borders, also known by their French acronym MSF, could not find her after searching all of Kabul hospitals.

Her brother-in-law, Mahdi Jafari, his eyes filled with tears, told the AP the family would give DNA samples to see if the single charred, unclaimed body remaining at the morgue after the attack was her. No one claimed responsibility for the attack but the Taliban insisted they were not involved. In the past, most attacks in Dashti Barchi, home to the minority Shiite Hazara community, were carried out by the Islamic State group.

In a televised speech hours after the attack, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that Afghan security forces would no longer operate in the defensive posture taken in the wake of the peace agreement. Instead, he called on security forces to launch attacks against Taliban insurgents. “The Taliban have not given up fighting and killing Afghans, instead they have increased their attacks on our countrymen and public places,” despite repeated calls for a cease-fire, Ghani said.

In recent months, Afghan and American officials say the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has been weakened as a result of relentless US bombing raids in the group's stronghold — eastern Nangarhar province — as well as military operations by Afghan security forces and attacks by IS rivals, Taliban insurgents. In a separate attack Tuesday, a suicide bomber targeted the funeral in Khewa district of a local pro-government militia commander and former warlord who had died of a heart attack Monday night, killing 32 people and wounding 133, according to Zahir Adil, spokesman for the province's public health department. Earlier reports had 24 dead and 68 wounded in the bombing.

The dead included Abdullah Lala Jan, a provincial council member, while his father Noor Agha, a lawmaker, was wounded in the attack. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the Nangarhar bombing in a statement posted late Tuesday on its media arm, Aamaq..

TRENDING

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

PFC, REC to infuse Rs 90K liquidity into cash strapped discoms

New Delhi, May 13 PTI Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion into cash-strapped discoms, facing demand slump due to the lockdown to contain COVID-19. At present discoms have a total ou...

Tobacco consignment seized in Mumbai, one held

Tobacco and gutkha packets worth Rs 8.80 lakh were seized on Wednesday from a mini truck by police in suburban Mumbai and a man was arrested, a crime branch official said. The mini truck was carrying the sticker of on emergency duty when i...

Soccer-Union coach Fischer leaves team camp ahead of Bayern game

Union Berlin will finish preparing for their Bundesliga season restart at home to leaders Bayern Munich on Sunday without head coach Urs Fischer after he unexpectedly left the team camp on Wednesday, the club said. The Swiss had to leave th...

ACMA welcome economic measures announced by FM Sitharaman for MSMEs

Auto components manufacturers body ACMA on Wednesday welcomed the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying it will give a boost to MSME sector, which has been under severe stress due to the lockdown. The Automotive ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020