US expresses concern over Tanzania not releasing coronavirus data

US expresses concern over Tanzania not releasing coronavirus dataPTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-05-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 20:17 IST
The United States says Tanzania has not publicly released any data on COVID-19 in two weeks as concerns rise about the true number of cases there. The World Health Organization also has openly worried about Tanzania, whose president has questioned his own government's virus testing and refused to close churches in the belief that the virus can't survive in the body of Christ.
A new US Embassy statement warns that the risk of being infected in Tanzania's commercial hub Dar es Salaam is “extremely high” and says many hospitals in the city have been overwhelmed. It says “all evidence points to exponential growth” in cases in the East African nation. The country has more than 500 confirmed cases and 21 deaths, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
