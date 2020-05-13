Left Menu
With 24 new patients, Nepal coronavirus cases reach 240

Nepal has reported 24 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bring the Himalayan nation's total to 243, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:08 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Nepal has reported 24 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, bring the Himalayan nation's total to 243, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday. Among the infected 20 are men and four women, reported Kathmandu Post

The maximum number of cases- 12- were reported from Rupandehi district. Meanwhile, the Kapilvastu district has reported eight cases and one each from Parsa and Nawalparasi. In recent days, Nepal has seen a rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases as it has shifted to the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test from the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT).

The majority of the cases registered in Nepal are from Southern Plains bordering India. (ANI)

