Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India special flight departs with 151 Indians from Jeddah

Air India special flight with 151 stranded Indians on board departed from Jeddah for Kerala's Kozhikode on Wednesday.

ANI | Jeddah | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:10 IST
Air India special flight departs with 151 Indians from Jeddah
India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 under Vande Bharat Mission.. Image Credit: ANI

Air India special flight with 151 stranded Indians on board departed from Jeddah for Kerala's Kozhikod on Wednesday. "1st AI Flight under #VandeBharatMission from Jeddah to Kozhikode departed at 1700 hrs with 151 persons on board. CG @NoorRahman_IFS oversaw the departure operations at the airport & wished everyone a happy reunion with their families back in India," India consulate in Jeddah tweeted.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 under Vande Bharat Mission. The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. Over 8,500 Indians have already returned till today's morning and more flights are underway, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Hundreds of German managers planning return to China

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Rajasthan gives nod to fill 1,058 vacant posts of assistant radiographer

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday approved a proposal to fill 1,058 vacant posts of assistant radiographer. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to fill 1,058 vacant posts of...

Rajasthan social justice minister hospitalised: Sources

Rajasthan Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Bhanwar Lal Meghwal suffered a paralysis attack on Wednesday and was admitted to the Sawai Man Singh SMS Hospital here, official sources said. Seventy-one-year-old Meghwal felt dizziness fol...

Tunisia relaxes curfew with virus outbreak slowing

Tunisia shortened its nightly curfew on Wednesday after three consecutive days without recording any new coronavirus cases and as the government relaxes a general lockdown. The North African democracy imposed the curfew in March, aiming to ...

78-year-old man jumps from hospital's fourth floor, dies

A 78-year-old man admitted to a government hospital here on suspicion of coronavirus infection committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor on Wednesday morning, officials said. The hospital administration said that the man, who was s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020