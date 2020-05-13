Vande Bharat Mission: 178 Indians land in Amritsar from Dubai
Air India special flight on Wednesday brought back 178 stranded Indian citizens from Dubai to Amritsar, Punjab, said Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 23:15 IST
Air India special flight on Wednesday brought back 178 stranded Indians from Dubai to Amritsar, said Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. "I am very happy that 178 stranded and distressed Indian citizens of Punjab have returned on AirIndia Express flight to Guru Nagri Sri Amritsar Sahib from Dubai," Puri tweeted.
India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7 under Vande Matram Mission. The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. Over 8,500 Indians have already returned till today's morning and more flights are underway, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hardeep Singh Puri
- Air India
- Indians
- Amritsar
- Dubai
- Indian
- AirIndia Express
- Punjab
ALSO READ
Indians still in Wuhan say asymptomatic cases raise fears of 2nd wave of coronavirus
Blue Dart Express launches service for medicine delivery to Indians living abroad
Coronavirus pandemic: Air India, Indian Navy on standby to evacuate Indians from Gulf
Modi thanks Trudeau for looking after Indians in Canada during COVID-19 crisis
267 stranded people leave for London from Amritsar