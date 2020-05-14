Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Persimmon reopens sales offices, keeps Scotland shut

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-05-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:36 IST
UK's Persimmon reopens sales offices, keeps Scotland shut
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

British housebuilder Persimmon said on Thursday it had 65% of construction workers back up and running and was reopening sales offices on May 15 with social-distancing restrictions, although all of its sites in Scotland will remain closed.

Persimmon, the country's second-largest housebuilder, said it completed 1,300 homes and saw cancellation levels in line with historic trends in the eight weeks ended May 10. Buyers and renters in England are allowed to move houses again under plans set out by the UK government to re-start the housing market, which was frozen by restrictions put in place to tackle the pandemic.

However, leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland said they were sticking with the existing "stay-at-home" orders. "The group's businesses in Scotland remain in shutdown, pending further guidance on a restart timetable from the Scottish government", the company said.

While people in the process of buying a house were allowed to move if "reasonably necessary" during the lockdown that was imposed in March, property viewings were halted and estate agents' offices closed to the public. "The urgent need for new homes has not been diminished by COVID-19 and the new measures announced by the government will re-open the housing market and allow people to get moving again", Chief Executive David Jenkinson said.

The British company, which did not furlough its staff, said sales consultations would be on a pre-booked appointment basis only. Persimmon shares were trading 1.8% lower at 2,113 pence in early trading.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Cong trying its best to save Nirav Modi: BJP

The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of trying its best to save fugitive businessman Nirav Modi who faces extradition proceedings in a UK court. The ruling party cited the statement of a former high court judge, who is also a Congress m...

MakeMyTrip partners with hotels to launch online gourmet delivery service

Leading online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has partnered with premium hotel chains and independent properties in select cities across India to roll out online gourmet delivery service. With dine-in experiences coming to a h...

China's BGI gets Australian foothold through mass coronavirus test delivery

Australia says its purchase of 10 million coronavirus test kits from Chinese genomics company BGI will not risk patient privacy, as researchers hope for greater price competition in a biotech market dominated by a U.S rival. The deal was st...

'We feel like guests': Manila cruise flotilla offers crew confinement in comfort

In the past few weeks, Manila Bay in the Philippines has been transformed into the worlds biggest parking lot for cruise ships, none of which have any guests. More than 20 vessels with a combined volume of about 2 million tonnes are cluster...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020