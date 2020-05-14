Left Menu
Development News Edition

Piyush Goyal participates in virtual session of G20 trade ministers

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday attended a video conference meeting of commerce ministers of G-20 countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:24 IST
Piyush Goyal participates in virtual session of G20 trade ministers
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attends a video conference meeting of commerce ministers of G-20 countries on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday attended a video conference meeting of commerce ministers of G-20 countries. The trade and investment ministers of the G20 countries participated in the extraordinary video conference. The meeting was called to discuss ways to minimise disruption to trade and global supply chains which have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 30, G20 trade ministers convened for the first video conference dedicated to COVID-19. They pledged efforts to maintain supply chains unimpeded during the pandemic. Trade ministers from the G20 major economies had agreed to take immediate measures for facilitating trade in essential goods, besides incentivising additional production of equipment and drugs to battle the coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians look to a digital future to connect with their past

Virtual reality tours have replaced flag-waving rallies as Palestinians facing coronavirus restrictions create digital spaces to lament the loss of their physical homeland in 1948.Cellphone apps and Zoom video chats are among the other onli...

Karnataka government clears APMC ordinance

Despite objections from the opposition parties, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved an ordinance that will amend the laws to curtail the powers of the Agricultural Produce Market Committees APMC. According to the government, it is ai...

Mixed response from experts on army's plan to induct civilians for three-year tenure; While some call it 'fanciful', others hail it as 'timely'

The Indian Armys plans to induct civilians for a three-year tenure drew a mixed response from military and strategic affairs experts on Thursday with some calling it fanciful and warning of inherent risks that could have implications for na...

Palestinian hits Israeli soldier in car-ramming and is shot dead - military

An Israeli soldier shot dead a Palestinian on Thursday who drove deliberately at high speed towards troops in the occupied West Bank, injuring one of them, the military said.Violence has flared in the territory in the past week in the run-u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020