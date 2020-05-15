Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN exploring options for UNGA session, can't be 'business as usual' due to COVID-19: UN official

PTI | New York | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:30 IST
UN exploring options for UNGA session, can't be 'business as usual' due to COVID-19: UN official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations is exploring various options to hold the annual high-level General Assembly session in September as it cannot be "business as usual" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a top UN official has said. The UN is commemorating its 75th anniversary this year and the General Assembly session, held annually in September, brings world leaders, ministers, and diplomats from 193 Member States to New York and the UN headquarters along with the media and thousands of civil society members.

New York is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US. A total of 343,051 COVID-19 cases and more than 27,000 deaths have been reported in the state. A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday that the UN chief had stated that different options were being looked at on what format the General Assembly will take this year.

The decisions will be made by the Member States. The Secretary-General and the Secretariat will support the Member States in implementing whatever decision they take, he said. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is "obvious that we're not going to have business as usual in September, whether it's the General Assembly or other activities in our professional and personal lives," he said.

Dujarric was responding to a question on Guterres being misquoted in an interview as saying that the high-level General Assembly session scheduled for September was unlikely to happen. "…What the Secretary-General said was an…obvious answer of common sense, that it's hard to imagine that the traditional General Assembly with thousands and thousands of people descending on New York and on the UN compound can be held this September as if nothing happened," he said.

He said the UN chief's remarks were taken a bit out of context. On whether the high-level week of the UN General Assembly will proceed this year, spokesperson for President of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Reem Abaza said this month that discussions were underway with the UN medical director and the local authorities.

"But having these meetings depends on many elements. Some of them will be the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world. And the other thing is the ability of the local authorities to receive all the high-level delegations. So the discussions are ongoing," she said. The novel coronavirus which originated from China's Wuhan city in December has killed 302,462 people and infected over 4.4 million worldwide. The US is the worst affected country with over 80,000 deaths reported in the country.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Hindustan Zinc board approves interim dividend of Rs 16.50/share for FY20

The board of Hindustan Zinc HZL, a subsidiary of Vedanta, has approved an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share for FY20 amounting to Rs 6,972 crore. Vedanta owns 64.9 per cent stake in the company, while the centre retains a 29.54 ...

Rajesh Goel appointed as director general of NAREDCO

Realtors body National Real Estate Development Council NAREDCO has appointed Rajesh Goel as director general DG of the association.&#160; Earlier, Goel was serving as the chairman and managing director, Hindustan Prefab Ltd, NAREDCO said in...

Nigeria cutting oil output by nearly a quarter -minister

OPEC member Nigeria has reined in oil production to bring Africas top crude exporter into line with an agreement among producers to curb output, Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva said. The cut for Nigeria is about 417,000 barrel...

Hungary ruling in Roma segregation case 'unfair' - PM Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban on Friday said a Supreme Court ruling awarding damages to schoolchildren from the Roma minority who were put in separate classes was unfair and pledged to change the law to prevent any future such decis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020