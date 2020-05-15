Child pornographer released on bail in Pakistan

A Pakistani court has set a child pornographer free on bail, two years after he was convicted of the heinous crime with seven years imprisonment in the country's first such case. The Federal Investigation Agency's special court in 2018 convicted Saadat Amin, 45, under Section 22 of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 and imposed Rs 1.2m fine on him.

According to the FIA, it was the first-ever conviction in any child pornography scam in Pakistan. The Lahore High Court on Thursday suspended Amin's sentence and ordered his release on bail.

In an appeal before the court, Amin's counsel advocate Rana Nadeem Ahmad argued that the investigation held by the FIA was "faulty" as it failed to arrest or investigate the alleged foreign agent in Norway and present "the victim children" before the court.