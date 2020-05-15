Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong leader rejects protesters' call for independent police probe

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 17:55 IST
Hong Kong leader rejects protesters' call for independent police probe
Carrie Lam (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Beijing-backed leader of Hong Kong ruled out on Friday an independent inquiry into allegations of police brutality against pro-democracy protesters, though she did accept a watchdog's recommendations on tear gas and training. "I disagree and won't do it," Carrie Lam said of the demonstrators' demand for an independent probe, speaking at a news conference against a backdrop of pictures of blazing protests and a banner saying: "The Truth About Hong Kong."

Months of often violent protests since mid-2019 against China's control of the former British colony ebbed during the coronavirus crisis, though arrests of activists in recent days have revived frictions. Demonstrators accuse police of excessive force, while authorities say protesters have been riotous and provocative.

Lam said an independent inquiry would weaken police powers, though the government will accept recommendations from a police watchdog, the Independent Police Complaints Council (IPCC). In its long-awaited, 999-page report, the Lam-appointed IPCC on Friday called for a review of guidelines on use of tear gas and public order training for police.

The report said police acted within guidelines though there was room for improvement. Accusations of police brutality must not be used as "a weapon of political protest", the IPCC added. On one of the most controversial episodes, the IPCC said it did not find evidence of police collusion with gang members during a July 21 mob attack in Yuen Long district.

The report did, however, identify deficiencies in police deployment during the incident, when a mob of white-shirted men beat protesters and others with sticks and poles. The Yuen Long attack intensified a backlash against police who some accused of deliberately responding slowly.

'TURNING A BLIND EYE' Opposition politicians were unimpressed.

"The report has turned a blind eye to disproportional police brutality," pro-democracy lawmaker Fernando Cheung said. "This report has eliminated what little credibility is left of the IPCC." Another lawmaker Kenneth Leung, a former member of the IPCC, said many recommendations "are really piecemeal, superficial and general" and were insufficient to resolve the issues.

Rights groups including Amnesty International have backed protesters' complaints over the disproportionate police force and the arrest of more than 8,000 people. Police have repeatedly said they were reactive and restrained in the face of extreme violence. The IPCC report said Hong Kong risked being dragged into an "era of terrorism," echoing comments by senior Hong Kong and Chinese authorities.

During the most intense clashes, protesters, many clad in black and wearing masks, threw petrol bombs at police and central government offices, stormed the Legislative Council, trashed metro stations, and blocked roads. Police responded with tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, and several live rounds in the air, in many cases warning crowds beforehand with colored signal banners.

On the July 1 storming of the Legislative Council, the IPCC said police could have stopped it with stronger barriers. The protests started as a campaign against a now-shelved extradition bill that would have let criminal suspects be sent to mainland China for trial but evolved into broader calls for greater democracy.

Members of the IPCC, which reviews the work of the Complaints Against Police Office, an internal police department, are appointed by Lam. In December, five foreign experts quit from advisory roles because of doubts about its independence. Police handling of protests came under fresh scrutiny at the weekend when officers pepper-sprayed journalists and made some kneel in a cordoned-off area. In a rare move, the police chief said on Tuesday his officers should have acted more professionally.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Hindu couple forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

In another incident of religious intolerance in Pakistan, a Hindu couple was forcibly converted to Islam at a local mosque in Sindhs city of Nawabshah. The incident was reported by local media on Friday.Imam of the local Masjid, Hamid Qadri...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus savages U.S. retail sales again in April

U.S. retail sales endured a second straight month of record declines in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home, putting the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depressio...

Norway likely to keep travel restrictions until Aug 20 - PM

Norway will likely maintain current travel restrictions to and from the Nordic country until Aug. 20, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Friday.The measures include official advice against traveling abroad unless necessary, 10-day quaranti...

COVID-19 exposes vulnerabilities in global supply, Ebrahim Patel says

South Africa has backed a package of trade and investment measures to address the COVID-19 challenges faced across the world.The measures have been adopted by Ministers from the Group of 20 G20 countries.These measures include the need to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020