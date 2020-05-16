CDA expels Newbee, bans players for match fixing

The Chinese Dota 2 Professional Association (CDA) issued a lifetime ban to Newbee and their players on Friday for fixing matches. Newbee, one of the CDA's founding members, and the players are barred from competing in any CDA-DPL Professional League, IMBA TV or MarsTV events.

The banned players are Xu "Moogy" Han, Yin "Aq" Rui, Wen "Wizard" Lipeng, Yan "Waixi" Chao and Zeng "Faith" Hongda. "Imba Media resolutely cracks down on all actions that violate the spirit of e-sports, and resolutely maintains a fair and just competitive environment," IMBA TV said in a statement. "The original intention of holding the DOTA2 series league is to help the Chinese DOTA2 team and players to better practice themselves, improve the level and improve the overall strength of CNDOTA2, rather than provide a hotbed for unfair competition! I hope that all participating clubs can take this as a warning, strengthen the management of players and teams, and resolutely resist unfair competitions and fixing matches."

Newbee issued a statement denying the accusations and expressing their intention to file an appeal. "We express our understanding and respect for the CDA alliance's decision. However, since the establishment of the Newbee eSports club, it has never participated in any fake matches and gambling activities with the club or branch as the main body," Newbee said, per vpesports.com. "We will file an appeal for the penalty of the CDA alliance regarding the Newbee eSports club."

Newbee has long been one of the Chinese Dota 2 scene's most successful organizations. They were the champion of The International 2014 and a finalist at The International 2017. --Field Level Media