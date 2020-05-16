Left Menu
Development News Edition

United States will donate ventilators to India, cooperate on vaccine development, says President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump on Friday said that the United States will donate ventilators to India to support the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that both the United States and India are cooperating on vaccine development in order to beat the "invisible enemy."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 01:14 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 01:14 IST
United States will donate ventilators to India, cooperate on vaccine development, says President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Friday said that the United States will donate ventilators to India to support the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He also said that both the United States and India are cooperating on vaccine development in order to beat the "invisible enemy." "I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We're also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy!" Trump wrote on his official Twitter account.

Trump had announced a team to develop and manufacture a vaccine for the novel coronavirus at 'Warp Speed' and that the US will be able to deliver a few hundred million doses of the vaccine by the end of this year. He said the 'Operation Warp Speed' is evaluating 14 vaccine candidates and that USD 10 billion dollars will be put into the project, which will be run by a four-star Army general Gustave Perna and the former GlaxoSmithKline vaccine head Dr. Moncef Slaoui.

"I have very recently seen early data from a clinical trial with a coronavirus vaccine and this data made me feel even more confident that we'll be able to deliver a few hundred million doses of vaccine by the end of 2020 and we will do the best we can," Trump said during a press conference on Friday. On May 10, India's Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu had told ANI that both US and India are engaged in "close" cooperation on exchange of information regarding Covid-19.

He had also highlighted that there are at least three possible vaccines for coronavirus on which Indian and American companies are working together. The United States has the highest case count in the world, 1,427,867, including 86,386 fatalities.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count reached 81,970 including 51,401 active cases and 2,649 deaths. 27,919 patients have been cured/discharged so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

'Lot of work to do' on EU's COVID recovery fund -official

There is still a lot of work to do on the European Unions planned coronavirus recovery fund, a senior EU official said on Friday, highlighting rifts in the bloc over the scale and scope of financing needed to jumpstart the damaged economy. ...

Biden campaign eyes expanded 'battleground' map in race against Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens campaign is betting that as many as 16 states could be up for grabs in Novembers election, with President Donald Trumps coronavirus response making places like Arizona more competitive. There wil...

In patchwork restart, parts of New York and other U.S. states reopen

Less populated areas of New York, Virginia and Maryland took their first steps towards lifting lockdowns on Friday, part of a patchwork approach to the coronavirus pandemic that has been shaped by political divisions across the United State...

Iran may use military against locusts threatening crops

Iran may use its military for a second year to help fight locusts that have invaded the south of the country, and Agricultural Ministry official was quoted as saying on Friday, as the swarms threaten to destroy crops worth more than 7 billi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020