Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 15:35 IST
Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in the Paris region, the French Justice Ministry said.

Kabuga, 84, who was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris, had been pursued by international justice for 25 years, the ministry said in a statement. French gendarmes arrested him at 0530 GMT on Saturday, the ministry said.

Kabuga is Rwanda's most-wanted man and the United States has put a $5 million bounty on his head. A Hutu businessman, he is accused of funding the militias that massacred some 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus over a span of 100 days in 1994.

The arrest paves the way for bringing the fugitive in front of the Paris Appeal Court and later to the International Court in The Hague.

