Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus pushes people to shun means of mass transportation, revives consumers' interest in cars

The coronavirus pandemic has revived customers' interest in having their own car.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:24 IST
Coronavirus pushes people to shun means of mass transportation, revives consumers' interest in cars
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus pandemic has revived customers' interest in having their own car. The Wall Street Journal in its report said that people from Beijing to Boston are shunning public trains, trams, and buses, as they fear contracting the disease from contact with strangers in public places.

The outlet cited analysts and executives as saying that many car owners who previously had left them home in favor of shared or public transportation are now taking their own vehicles out of safety concerns. "We have seen interest from a new kind of customer, those keen to own a personal vehicle to escape the risks of infection on public transport," Stephan Wollenstein, chief executive of Volkswagen Group China, was quoted as saying, last week.

The WSJ citing Ford Motor Co. executives reported that they have started to re-evaluate business plans for autonomous vehicles, concerned the pandemic could lower demand for shared services for a longer-term. This sudden interest in the use of private transportation is already having an impact on Uber and its ride-hailing rival, Lyft Inc, reported The WSJ. "Rider demand on our platform will be down for the foreseeable future," Lyft CEO Logan Green had said last week.

Mike Jackson, chief executive for AutoNation Inc., the U.S.'s largest dealership chain, while speaking of customers who are heading to showroom said they want personal space in mobility.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

RJD slams Bihar Labour Minister over opposition provoking migrant workers remark

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari on Saturday condoled the death of 24 migrant workers in Uttar Pradeshs Auraiya and slammed Bihar Labour Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for alleging that the opposition leaders we...

Goa: Man tests positive, claims he was not screened at border

A 46-year-old man from Sangli in Maharashtra who claims to have entered Goa without being checked for COVID-19 symptoms at the border has tested positive for novel coronavirus after being admitted in GMCH here for fever, a senior health off...

Germany plans 57 bln euro aid package for virus-hit municipalities

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is working on an aid package worth 57 billion euros 61.65 billion to help municipalities cope with plunging tax revenues caused by the coronavirus crisis, a ministry document showed on Saturday. Europes l...

Balbir Senior's condition "stabilising" but still on ventilator support: grandson

Hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior didnt suffer any more cardiac arrest in the past few days and his condition is stabilising though he is still on ventilator support, his maternal grandson Kabir said on Saturday. Giving an update of Balbir ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020