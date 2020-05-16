With 588 Indians on board, INS Jalashwa departs for Kochi

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Jalashwa carrying 588 Indian citizens onboard has departed from Male for Kochi in Kerala as part of the Operation Samudra Setu. INS Jalashwa completed the embarkation of 588 Indian citizens on May 15 at the port of Male. Her manifest of 588 includes six expectant mothers and 21 children, according to an official statement.

Braving rain and winds gusting to 30-40 knots at Male, the ship staff ensured completion of all formalities for the manifested passengers while observing safety and medical protocols at all times. The inclement weather hampered the planned embarkation process requiring various pre-embarkation activities to be done onboard the ship itself.

INS Jalashwa had arrived here on Thursday. The Navy ship has already repatriated 698 citizens to India on May 10 during her first sortie. The Operation Samudra Setu is the repatriation mission launched by the Indian Navy to bring Indian citizens home from foreign shores in the wake of COVID-19. The mission is being conducted in close coordination with Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health, and various other agencies of the Centre and state governments.

The entire exercise is part of the central government's Vande Bharat Mission for repatriation of Indian nationals from the Middle East and the Maldives in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.