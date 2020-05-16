Winstrike Team reach Road to Rio - CIS grand final

Winstrike Team will face Team Spirit in Sunday's grand final at the ESL One: Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event. Winstrike Team advanced with a 2-0 sweep of Hard Legion Esports in Saturday's semifinal, winning 19-15 in overtime on Vertigo and 16-7 on Mirage.

Team Spirit booked their spot in the best-of-three CIS grand final with a 2-1 win over Virtus.pro in Friday's first semifinal. Sunday's champion will earn $15,000 and 1,600 Regional Major Rankings points, with the runner-up collecting $10,000 and 1,500 points.

Team Spirit, which hasn't lost a match in the event, defeated Winstrike Team 2-0 during round-robin play in Group A on May 9. Hard Legion Esports will take on Virtus.pro in Sunday's third-place match.

Also Saturday, Nemiga Gaming swept Syman Gaming -- 16-7 on Nuke and 16-12 on Overpass -- to finish in fifth place. Nemiga pocketed $4,500, with Syman earning $3,500 for sixth place. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prize pool ($USD, Qualifying points, Pro Tour points): 1st: $15,000, 1,600, 350

2nd: $10,000, 1,500, 200 3rd: $6,000, 1,400, 140

4th: $5,000, 1,300, 110 5th: $4,500, 1,200, 80 -- Nemiga Gaming

6th: $3,500, 1,100, 60 -- Syman Gaming 7th-8th: $2,000, 950, 45 -- Gambit Youngsters and Natus Vincere

9th-10th: $1,000, 750, 25 -- forZe and ESPADA 11th-12th: No prize money, 550, no Pro Tour points -- Team Unique, pro100

--Field Level Media