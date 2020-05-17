Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nearly 50 migrants plucked from waters off Spain's Gran Canaria

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:14 IST
Nearly 50 migrants plucked from waters off Spain's Gran Canaria

Spain's coast guard rescued 49 African migrants from a dinghy drifting a few miles off the coast of Gran Canaria on Sunday, a spokesman for the organisation said, the latest arrivals in a months-long surge of migration to the Canary Islands.

A fisherman spotted the dinghy and alerted the coast guard, which brought it and its occupants to the port of Arguineguin, he added. All the people found on board were male, and 35 of them were believed to be under 18, according to the Red Cross, which takes in illegal migrants who make it to the islands.

As they stepped ashore, Red Cross staff wearing masks, gloves and goggles took the migrants' temperature, before wrapping them in blankets and ushering them into tents set up near the harbour. Data from Spain's Interior Ministry show irregular migration to the Canaries is up nearly 700% so far this year, with 1,936 arrivals reported by the end of April compared with just 243 last year.

Overall migration to Spain is down around 24% over the same period.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown 4.0: All educational institutions to remain shut till May 31

All educational institutions in the country including schools and colleges will continue to remain closed, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Sunday as it extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31. However, online and distance learnin...

6 more die of COVID-19, 101 new cases detected in West Bengal

Six more fatalities and 101 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours took the cornavirus death toll in West Bengal to 166 and the total number of active cases to 1,480, the state health department said on Sunday. All the six fresh death wer...

Public spaces, flight ops, shopping malls to remain shut till May 31: MHA guidelines on lockdown 4.0

Prohibition on all public gatherings, closure of schools, malls and restaurants, and suspension of flight and Metro services will remain in force till May 31 as the government on Sunday extended the ongoing countrywide lockdown to combat th...

Govt outgo on eco stimulus package just Rs 2.02 lakh cr

The Modi government may have touted a mega Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus package to deal with the fallout of COVID-19 outbreak on the economy but the actual budgetary outgo is just Rs 2.02 lakh crore or less than 10 per cent of the total packag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020