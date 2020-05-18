Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Colombian director films quarantine comedy; 'We Are The World' to get an 'American Idol' alumni encore and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Colombian director films quarantine 'Bathroom' comedy with mobile phones

This time there are no lights, cameras, dressing rooms, or the hundreds of people who usually crowd a film shoot. There is just a mobile phone, a tripod, a bathroom, and "Action!" Colombian director Harold Trompetero, who has directed 21 films and produced another 30, is now tackling an unusual project amid a nationwide coronavirus quarantine that has his actors stuck at home.

'We Are The World' to get an 'American Idol' alumni encore

"We Are The World," the celebrity-packed 1985 charity single, is getting an encore this weekend, courtesy of the stars of "American Idol." "Idol" judges Lionel Richie, who co-wrote the song with the late Michael Jackson, Katy Perry and country singer Luke Bryan will perform it on Sunday alongside former stars and winners of the television talent show, broadcaster ABC said on Friday.

Jazz singer Melody Gardot seeks digital orchestra to beat coronavirus blues

American jazz singer Melody Gardot is inviting musicians around the world to play along digitally on her new album to overcome the solitude and financial strain of coronavirus lockdowns. For the song "From Paris with Love" on her new album, Gardot is asking orchestra musicians worldwide - strings, woodwinds, or harp - to contribute remotely by playing along to a score and a backing track.

Warsaw's open-air Chopin concerts move online due to coronavirus

Lovers of Frederic Chopin's music who usually flock to a central Warsaw park on Sundays for open-air concerts will have to go online this season to hear the weekly performances because of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The concerts are a key event in the Polish capital's summer cultural calendar, with performers serenading citizens in the elegant setting of the Royal Lazienki Park with concertos, nocturnes and other masterworks by the great romantic composer.

