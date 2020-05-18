Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 18

18-05-2020
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK watchdog seeks powers to tackle coronavirus profiteering https://on.ft.com/3dVYWru Nomura to boost focus on private markets under new chief https://on.ft.com/2TeQYSe

Jay Powell warns US recovery could take until end of 2021 https://on.ft.com/2zRoiaX Overview

UK's Competition and Markets Authority has lobbied the government for emergency powers to crack down on companies profiteering from the pandemic after finding itself hamstrung by existing laws. Chief executive of Nomura Holdings Inc Kentaro Okuda told people within the firm that he is eager for the company to play a larger role in the Japan's large market for the trading in, and management of, shares in unlisted companies.

U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell has warned that a full U.S. economic recovery may take until the end of 2021 and require the development of a coronavirus vaccine. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

