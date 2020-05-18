Coronavirus cases strongly trending downward throughout US: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that there is a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases across the United States. "The number of Coronavirus cases is strongly trending downward throughout the United States, with few exceptions. Very good news, indeed!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

A total of 1,486,423 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths in the country is over 89,550. In April, the daily increase in the coronavirus cases in the US was around 36,000 which has since come down, Sputnik reported.

The United States is worst-hit country globally in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and cases. Meanwhile, there are more than 4.7 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and over 315,000 deaths. (ANI)