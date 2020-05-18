Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govts, drugmakers under pressure to roll out effective COVID vaccines

Governments and drugmakers are considering ways how to roll out effective coronavirus vaccines and build capacity to make millions of its doses available in the United States starting as soon as this fall. Yet there isn't a guarantee that any of the most advanced vaccine candidates will prove to work safely on such a short timetable.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2020 09:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 09:37 IST
Govts, drugmakers under pressure to roll out effective COVID vaccines
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Governments and drugmakers are considering ways how to roll out effective coronavirus vaccines and build capacity to make millions of its doses available in the United States starting as soon as this fall. Yet there isn't a guarantee that any of the most advanced vaccine candidates will prove to work safely on such a short timetable. Of more than 100 vaccines in development globally, at least eight have started testing in humans, including candidates from Moderna Inc. MRNA 3.30 percent and Pfizer Inc. PFE -0.42 percent At the same time, pharmaceutical giants like Johnson & Johnson, JNJ 1.90 percent AstraZeneca PLC and Sanofi SA SNY -0.86 percent are building capacity to make hundreds of millions of doses of their own or their partners' vaccines, The WallStreet Journal reported.

The efforts are part of a larger rush, including at the White House, to line up funding for accelerated testing and expanded manufacturing capacity. A safe and effective vaccine is the best way to prevent Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and to curb its transmission, public-health officials say. Drugmakers say they are developing potential coronavirus vaccines at remarkably fast speeds.

Some, like vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, is based on relatively new technologies that haven't been approved previously. Once a vaccine is proved in clinical testing to work safely, drugmakers expect the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would move quickly to permit its use, even if the agency doesn't have all the evidence it typically collects before granting approval.

However, drugmakers and vaccine experts estimate that a fuller supply to vaccinate the general population might not become available until well into 2021. "Ideally we'd want seven or eight billion doses the day after licensure, so we can vaccinate the whole world," Walter Orenstein, associate director of Emory University's vaccine center in Atlanta, was quoted as saying by the Journal.

"The likelihood is we won't have enough to vaccinate even the entire U.S. population" when a vaccine first becomes available, he said. Thus, the prospect of limited initial supplies has triggered maneuvering over which countries get first dibs.

Companies receiving US federal grants, including J&J, Moderna, and Sanofi, are expected to reserve some doses for Americans, according to industry officials. In the US, a government agency such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would probably decide where newly authorized vaccines should be delivered and which groups should get immunized first, public-health experts say.

Groups likely to be at the head of the line for access are front-line health-care workers and first responders, plus essential workers like grocery, pharmacy, food-supply and mass-transit employees, said Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, who serves on a committee with federal and drug-industry officials that are trying to accelerate coronavirus vaccine development. Johnson & Johnson expects to have some batches of its vaccine ready by early 2021, which Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said should be sufficient to vaccinate health-care workers globally. The company expects to eventually make more than a billion doses.

While, Moderna is expanding its vaccine production capacity, including via a partnership with Swiss contract manufacturer Lonza Ltd., to make tens of millions of doses a month by the end of this year, and eventually as many as one billion doses a year, the company's Chief Executive Stephane Bancel told the Journal.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China stocks gain as rising home prices highlight gradual recovery

China shares rose on Monday, helped by an improved risk appetite as new data indicated a gradual recovery in the countrys property market, but the threat of a second wave of virus infections and fresh trade concerns limited gains. At the m...

Heart attack prevention efforts lag for people with stroke, peripheral artery disease

Patients with peripheral artery disease or stroke are less likely to receive recommended treatments to prevent heart attack, as compared to patients with coronary artery disease, according to a new study. The research presented at the Ameri...

'De De Pyaar De', 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi' franchise not yet ready to go on floors: Bhushan Kumar

Producer Bhushan Kumar is keen to make sequels of popular hits, including Aamir Khans Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi and Ajay Devgns De De Pyaar De, but says the scripts of the films arent ready yet. Bhushan said it would be interesting to take some...

Write to Railways for special train between Indore-Kolkata to ferry Bengal migrants back: Shivraj urges Mamata

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to urge the Ministry of Railways for a Shramik special train between Indore to Kolkata, to enable the return of migrant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020