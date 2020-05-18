Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Get Out! Move!" Belgium relaxes lockdown for lazier nation

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:31 IST
"Get Out! Move!" Belgium relaxes lockdown for lazier nation
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix.com

Belgium is taking the next step in its relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday and is also telling people: get up! Schools are opening up to more students, markets are setting up again and museums are reopening their doors. And the snip of a barber's scissors fills the air again. Schools went through a dry run on Friday, but primary and secondary classes are resuming for real on Monday, though with a limited number of pupils to make sure that social distancing can be fully respected. In many cases, though, distance learning through laptops remains the order of the day.

"It is a bit weird feeling, but it is ok, I can see that the school is well-organised, well-equipped for the safety of our children," said Eliana Luboko, mother of 12-year-old Diego at the Les Magnolias primary school in Brussels. Across the country, kids were gingerly taking steps in school playgrounds, running around even as teachers sought to ensure social distancing. That is the kind of activity that the government wants to see among adults now.

A major study by the public science institute Sciensano involving over 40,000 participants said that during the lockdown, twice as many adults had succumbed to a sedentary lifestyle as two years ago. A total of 56.1 per cent said they were sitting or at rest for more than 8 of their waking hours. On average, adults are now sitting or resting 8.6 hours during their waking day compared with 5.8 hours two years ago. A quarter of respondents said they had gained weight while locked inside, with the oven churning out homemade pastries breads and other recipes from long-forgotten cookbooks.

"These are unusual circumstances, but better times are ahead for your weight," said Prof Steven Van Gucht, of Sciensano. With the relaxation of lockdown measures "there are more possibilities to move about and do sports outside." "Take your chance. Get out! Move!" Van Gucht said, adding that people should heed social distancing advice. Open-air markets can also start selling plentiful spring fruits and vegetables amid the sunny spring weather.

And zoo animals, without visitors since March, will have all eyes on them again as parks can reopen. Museums, too, will reopen, Both will have a strict reservation system in place to avoid any overcrowding. Barbers can also resume work, even though Monday used to be their traditional day off. Both barber and client will have to wear protective masks.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Qatar Airways cabin crew to wear protective suits; face masks mandatory for passengers

Qatar Airways cabin crew will begin wearing protective suits and passengers will have to wear face masks on board, the Middle East airline said on Monday, as it begins rebuilding its network after the coronavirus pandemic grounded flights. ...

There will be staggered entry, exit timings for central govt employees joining office: Jitendra Singh to PTI.

There will be staggered entry, exit timings for central govt employees joining office Jitendra Singh to PTI....

Uber to lay off 3,000 workers in second cut this month

Uber Technologies Inc said on Monday it would cut about 3,000 jobs, in addition to the 3,700 it had announced earlier this month, as coronavirus-led restrictions sap demand for ride-hailing services.The company, which is also in talks with ...

GRAPHIC-Where U.S. coronavirus cases are on the rise

Most U.S. states reported a drop in new cases of COVID-19 for the week ended May 17, with only 13 states seeing a rise in infections compared to the previous week, according to a Reuters analysis.Tennessee had the biggest weekly increase wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020