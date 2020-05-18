Left Menu
Development News Edition

NYC building virus testing capacity with more than 150 sites

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-05-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 21:51 IST
New York City is ramping up its ability to test for the coronavirus, with testing available at more than 150 sites citywide and test kits made in the city now in use at city-run health clinics, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. The partnership between the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and local businesses Print Parts and Collab will be producing 60,000 test kits weekly by the week of June 1, de Blasio said, adding, “We'll keep going as far as we have to go to make sure that every New Yorker who needs a test gets one.” De Blasio announced Sunday that urgent care provider CityMD would offer tests for the virus at its 123 locations, raising the number of test sites in the city to more than 150.

The mayor said the city is continuing to hire public health workers to trace the contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19. “All of the pieces — the test kids, the test sites, the labs, the tracers — all of these pieces are coming together to give us the huge, robust test and trace program we need to push back this disease and move forward in this city,” he said.

