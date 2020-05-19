Dignitas Female expanding into Valorant

The Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team Dignitas Female are expanding into Valorant. "DIG Fe thrives on challenges and the team is excited to take on their next," the organization posted on Twitter.

Dignitas Female, who will continue to compete in CS:GO, will make their Valorant debut in two events this weekend: ANEW Valorant Women's 1K Open and Elite Esports Rivalry Bowl Invitational. "As both a competitive team and female pioneers in the esports space, we're constantly on the lookout for new opportunities to better connect with our fanbase while also feeding our competitive edge," team member Emmalee "EMUHLEET" Garrido said.

EMUHLEET is joined on the active roster by Amanda "rain" Smith, Melisa "Theia" Mundorff and Kiara "milk" Makua.