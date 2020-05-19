Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spark add Architect; Twilight joins Shock

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 01:15 IST
Spark add Architect; Twilight joins Shock
Image Credit: Flickr

The Hangzhou Spark continued their roster adjustments by officially announcing the acquisition of DPS player Minho "Architect" Park from the San Francisco Shock. The Shock also announced the addition of former Vancouver Titans flex support Joo-seok "Twilight" Lee.

Architect's arrival follows the retirement of Jun-ki "Bazzi" Park from the Overwatch League and the departure of assistant coach Young-Su "yeah" Jung in recent days. The Shock announced on Sunday that Architect had been transferred to another team, and it was widely known that the 20-year-old would be joining the Spark. Architect joined San Francisco in March 2018 after competing for X6-Gaming and CONBOX, and was part of the defending champion's lineup for the 2019 OWL Grand Finals.

"How about an addition?" the Spark tweeted Sunday night. "Please welcome @Shock_Architect as flex! He joins us as a reigning champion from @SFShock . We are so excited to have you join and can't wait for the OWL veteran with a huge hero pool to shine with the Spark. Welcome!" The Spark have a 6-7 record with a minus-4 map differential following their 3-0 win on Sunday over the London Spitfire. They are currently 10th overall and in fifth place in the Pacific Conference.

The Shock lost league MVP Jay "Sinatraa" Wong to Valorant earlier this season, but have regrouped to win seven consecutive matches. They are third overall and second in the Pacific with an 8-2 record and plus-15 map differential. "Thank you Minho, for all of your hard work and we are excited to see you get the play time you deserve," the Shock tweeted Sunday. "We will ALWAYS cheer for you."

Twilight was part of the roster dropped by the Titans earlier this month and is one of several to latch on with a new team. He helped Vancouver to the Season 2 Grand Finals, where they were swept by San Francisco.

TRENDING

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

Nintendo Switch Lite back in stock at Amazon, GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Quarantine boosts U.S. to record $10.86B video game sales

Quarantine and social distancing might have contributed to an all-time United States consumer mark in video game sales of 10.86 billion. NPD Group released first quarter sales totals, which include two weeks in March when much of the U.S. w...

U.S. Senator Rubio chosen as acting Intelligence Committee chairman

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio will serve as acting chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday, after Senator Richard Burr announced he would step aside from the position during ...

Golf-USGA eliminates qualifying for U.S. Open, citing health concerns

The U.S. Open will be held without qualifying this year, the United States Golf Association announced on Monday, with the field filled entirely through exemptions. Golfers who are exempt from qualifying competitions include those who have w...

10 CAPF companies deployed in State: Maha Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that 10 Central Armed Police Force CAPF companies have been deployed in various cities of the state to help maintain law and order during the lockdown. We had demanded the central gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020