Nepal reports 62 new coronavirus cases on Monday, tally reaches 357

With 62 new cases reported on Monday, Nepal's Coronavirus cases have spiked to 357, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population. Banke on Monday recorded 47 cases taking the number of SARS-CoV-2 cases of the district to 81.

"Test conducted at Bheri Hospital's lab in Nepalgunj has confirmed COVID-19 infection in 46 males and 1 female, taking the tally of Banke to 81," Bikas Devkota, Spokesperson at the Ministry said in a regular press briefing. One case each was confirmed in Morang, Rautahat, Dhanusha, Dang and Dhading, and Gulmi district of the country.

The deadly virus which evolved from China's Wuhan so far has claimed two lives in Nepal with 36 cases of successful recoveries. The Himalayan nation is under a nationwide lockdown since 24 March. (ANI)