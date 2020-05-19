Brazil will need to examine social programs, re-impose spending limits in 2021 - official

Brazil will need to examine social programs, re-impose spending limits in 2021 - officialReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 19-05-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 02:57 IST
Brazil will need to take another look at social problems, and focus on ones that really generate results, Economic Policy Secretary Adolfo Sachsida said on Monday.
April, May, June, and July will be the worst months of the coronavirus crisis, and from August the economy will be able to pick back up, he added.
Next year, he said, Brazil will need to maintain spending limits.
