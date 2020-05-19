Left Menu
Trump says he has been taking Hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug that he often touted as a potential treatment for coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said he is taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug that he often touted as a potential treatment for coronavirus. The President, according to The Hill report, said he consulted with the White House doctor about taking the drug, but it was not explicitly recommended for him since he has not tested positive for the virus.

"I asked him what do you think," Trump was quoted as saying. "He said, 'Well if you'd like it.' I said, 'Yeah, I'd like it. I'd like to take it.' " The US President informed that he has been taking the pill for about a week-and-a-half along with zinc.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned against its usage outside of a hospital setting, last month, just weeks after it approved an emergency use authorisation for the drug. Last month, India had allowed the export of millions of Hydroxychloroquine tablets to treat COVID-19 patients in America.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US have risen to 1,496,509 while the death toll has gone up to 89,874. (ANI)

