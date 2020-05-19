Pak court sentences 2 militants to death for involvement in shrine bombing at Sindh

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday sentenced two militants to death for their involvement in a suicide bombing at a shrine in Sindh province that claimed 82 lives. According to police, the accused -- Nadir Ali and Furqan -- were identified by the eyewitnesses and judicial magistrate Mushtaq Ali Jokhio through CCTV footage. They were found guilty in the 2017 bombing case in Sehwan Sharif area of Sindh province.

The suicide bombing at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif on February 16, 2017, killed 82 people and left hundreds of others injured. The convicts had reportedly carried out a recce of the shrine with the suicide bomber a day before the explosion.

In his statement to the court, Jokhio had identified Ali and said that he had confessed to facilitating the terrorists, the Express Tribune reported. The convict had told the magistrate that he rented a room in Sehwan a day before the blast, while also inspecting the tomb of Lal Shahbaz Qalander from the inside to make the bombing successful, the report said. The shrine's caretakers had also identified the convicts, claiming that they had seen them congratulating each other in the parking lot.