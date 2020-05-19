Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak court sentences 2 militants to death for involvement in shrine bombing at Sindh

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-05-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 14:17 IST
Pak court sentences 2 militants to death for involvement in shrine bombing at Sindh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday sentenced two militants to death for their involvement in a suicide bombing at a shrine in Sindh province that claimed 82 lives. According to police, the accused -- Nadir Ali and Furqan -- were identified by the eyewitnesses and judicial magistrate Mushtaq Ali Jokhio through CCTV footage. They were found guilty in the 2017 bombing case in Sehwan Sharif area of Sindh province.

The suicide bombing at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif on February 16, 2017, killed 82 people and left hundreds of others injured. The convicts had reportedly carried out a recce of the shrine with the suicide bomber a day before the explosion.

In his statement to the court, Jokhio had identified Ali and said that he had confessed to facilitating the terrorists, the Express Tribune reported. The convict had told the magistrate that he rented a room in Sehwan a day before the blast, while also inspecting the tomb of Lal Shahbaz Qalander from the inside to make the bombing successful, the report said. The shrine's caretakers had also identified the convicts, claiming that they had seen them congratulating each other in the parking lot.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Rohit Sharma helped me during mini-slump in form during Windies tour: Mayank Agarwal

Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal has said that Rohit Sharma helped him overcome the slip in form during the Windies tour. India had played West Indies for two Test matches in August 2019 and Agarwal was unable to score many runs in the...

With buckets & utensils, migrants in Gurgaon walk to rlwy station daily hoping to return home

With utensils packed in a bucket, besides other belongings, 42-year-old Lal Babus family walks from Manesar to Gurgaon railway station everyday in hope of getting their chance to travel back to Bihars Muzaffarpur district. Babu says his fam...

Sodexo BRS India certified as 'Great Place to Work 2020'

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 19 ANINewsVoir Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services, the leader in digital employee benefits in India has been certified as a Great Place to Work in 2020. As an organization, Sodexo has always functioned on the ...

German investor morale improves on hopes for economic turnaround

German investor sentiment improved much more than expected in May as concerns about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Europes largest economy eased and hopes for a recovery in second half of the year grew, a survey showed on Tuesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020