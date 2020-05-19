Left Menu
Development News Edition

No immediate reaction to Trump's letter: WHO spokesperson

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:19 IST
No immediate reaction to Trump's letter: WHO spokesperson

A spokeswoman for the World Health Organisation said the UN health agency doesn't have an immediate reaction to a letter from US President Donald Trump that listed his complaints against it, including that it had shown "an alarming lack of independence" from China in its response to the coronavirus outbreak. WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib noted that she had seen the letter.

"I don't have any reaction, we have been busy trying to finalize our agenda for the World Health Assembly," she said, referring to health agency's annual meeting, which has been shortened this year because of the COVID-19 outbreak and was set to end later Tuesday. "I am sure in the course of the day we will have more clarity and reaction to this letter," she told reporters at a regular UN briefing in Geneva.

Trump posted a letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, dated Monday, on his Twitter page overnight. Among other things, Trump pointed to his decision to suspend US contributions to the WHO pending a review of its actions in response to the outbreak. He faulted its "repeated missteps" in the response to the pandemic, saying they have proven "very costly for the world".

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cyclone Amphan: Ferry services shut on major routes across Bangladesh

Bangladesh has temporarily shut down ferry services on several major routes around the country as the super cyclone Amphan approaches. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation BIWTC said the routes include Paturia-Doulatdia, Shimulia-K...

Can Imran Khan be made the saviour of Pakistan's Ahmadiyya?, asks MEP

With the decision of the Government of Pakistan to establish a new National Commission for Minorities and the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan to include Ahmadi representatives in its makeup, it is predicted that not much is goin...

EasyJet hit by cyber attack, hackers access 9 mln customers' details

British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday hackers had accessed the email and travel details of around 9 million customers, and the credit card details of more than 2,000 of them, in a highly sophisticated attack.There is no evidence th...

EU trade pact to support Vietnam's coronavirus recovery - World Bank

A free trade agreement with the European Union set to soon be ratified by Vietnam should boost the Asian nations economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank said on Tuesday, while urging faster reforms. Vietnams legislat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020