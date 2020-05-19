UK: Prince Charles urges national harvest effort

Prince Charles has urged the public to join a national effort to help farmers bring in the harvest, comparing the need to pick fruit and vegetables with World War II era programmes that fed the nation. The heir to Britain's throne offered his support to a government's initiative to bring UK workers and farmers together to ensure crops are not left to rot in the fields.

Travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 crisis have impeded the travel of seasonal workers who have done the hard work in the past. The prince, who runs an organic farm, said in a video that "if the last few weeks have proved anything, it is that food is precious and valued, and it cannot be taken for granted".

He said food does not happen by magic and made no effort to gloss over the effort that would be required. "It will be hard graft but is hugely important if we are to avoid the growing crops going to waste," he said.