Astralis' gla1ve cites burnout, taking three months off

Lukas "gla1ve" Rossander cited burnout as he temporarily stepped out of the Astralis starting lineup. In a Twitter post Tuesday, gla1ve, 24, described what he called the "Toughest decision of my life" and said he needed to step away for at least three months to address symptoms related to stress he has experienced for a long period of time.

"For a longer period of time I have had symptoms of stress and burnout. My teammates and the Astralis organization have tried many different things to help me out and overcome this. As it's still going on, my doctor and I have decided that I need a break, and yesterday I have given a sick note to Astralis," gla1ve said via Twitter. "The next 3 months I will be using my time to fully rest and then come back to the Astralis team." Coach Danny 'zonic' Sorensen said Astralis was prepared for gla1ve's decision and knew he would be unavailable for DreamHack Masters Spring.

"You might not see it from the outside but there are so many tasks on a CS-team and many players are pressured beyond what is healthy," zonic said. Jakob 'JUGi' Hansen joined Astralis earlier this month. Astralis confirmed JUGi would be in the starting lineup for gla1ve this week at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2020.

Astralis is one of the first Counter-Strike: Global Offensive organizations to sign more than the mandatory roster of five players. In esports, bench spots are rarely utilized for substitutions.