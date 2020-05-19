Left Menu
Ninjas in Pyjamas acquire hampus, bench Lekr0

19-05-2020
Ninjas in Pyjamas acquire hampus, bench Lekr0
Ninjas in Pyjamas acquired former GamerLegion member Hampus "hampus" Poser and benched Jonas "Lekr0" Olofsson, the Swedish organization announced Tuesday. The 21-year-old hampus will serve as the new in-game leader for the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team. Lekr0, 26, had occupied that role since the summer of 2018.

"Lekr0 has done an excellent job in NiP, but sometimes a team needs to evolve in a different direction, causing a natural shift," Ninjas in Pyjamas Chief Operating Officer Jonas Gundersen said. "Hampus is incredibly ambitious and hard-working combined with a firm and jovial attitude, that will for sure enhance what we are already doing." A rested Hampus has been idle since GamerLegion withdrew from CS:GO after just one season in March. He will see some familiar faces with Ninjas in Pyjamas, as he has previously played alongside Fredrik "REZ" Sterner (Epsilon), Simon "twist" Eliasson (GODSENT) and Tim "nawwk" Jonasson (GamerLegion).

"I am very excited to have been given this opportunity to play for NiP," hampus said. "It really is a dream come true. I'm also looking forward to reuniting with some insanely skilled old teammates and friends and can't wait to start working and do great things together." He will make his debut with NiP on May 28 against Vitality at DreamHack Masters Spring Europe.

