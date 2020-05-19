Spain mandates masks in all public spaces

Spain is mandating facial masks in all public spaces, including outdoors when a safe distance of 2-meters (6.5-feet) between people can't be kept. Health Minister Salvador Illa says the decision expands recommendations in March for masks worn only in hospitals and nursing homes.

Previously, masks were in short supply in a country ravaged by the pandemic. Last month, masks became mandatory on public transportation. Spain has recorded more than 27,000 deaths from the coronavirus and more than 230,000 confirmed infections.