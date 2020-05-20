Left Menu
Russia's coronavirus cases mount to 3 lakh, death toll at 2,972

The coronavirus cases in Russia surpassed the mark of three lakh with over 8500 cases reported in last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 20-05-2020
Russia's coronavirus cases mount to 3 lakh, death toll at 2,972
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus cases in Russia surpassed the mark of three lakh with over 8500 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the national coronavirus response center said on Wednesday. Russia has the second-highest coronavirus count in the world after the United States which has reported over 1.4 million cases.

"Over the past 24 hours, 8,764 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 84 regions. Of these, 4,021 (or 45.9 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," Sputnik quoted the center's statement. This brings the total tally to 308,705 (+2.9 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

However, the country has reported fewer fatalities compared to other nations. The death toll stands at 2,972 with new 135 new deaths. At the same time, Russia has also registered a record high daily increase in COVID-19 recoveries, as 9,262 patients have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours.

