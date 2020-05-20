Indicted Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga appears before French court

Indicted Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga appears before French courtReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 18:05 IST
Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, indicted in his absence on charges of bankrolling ethnic militias that massacred some 800,000 people in 1994, was brought before a French court on Wednesday. In his first appearance in public in more than two decades, the octogenarian was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, dressed in jeans and a blue jumper and wearing a face mask.
He spoke to confirm his identity. Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in a Paris suburb and the court is to decide whether to transfer him for trial to a U.N. war crimes tribunal.
