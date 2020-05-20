Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rwanda's most-wanted genocide suspect appears before French court

Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 20-05-2020 22:34 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 21:46 IST
Rwanda's most-wanted genocide suspect appears before French court
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Felicien Kabuga, accused of funding the 1994 Rwandan genocide, appeared before a French court on Wednesday, four days after his arrest following a quarter of a century on the run. In his first appearance in public in more than two decades, the octogenarian was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair, dressed in jeans and a blue jumper and wearing a face mask.

Kabuga has been indicted by U.N. prosecutors for genocide and incitement to commit genocide, among other charges. He is accused of bankrolling and arming the ethnic Hutu militias which killed 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus over 100 days. Rwanda's most wanted fugitive, he was arrested on Saturday in a Paris suburb.

The court's three judges, who are due to decide whether to transfer Kabuga to the U.N. tribunal - adjourned the hearing to May 27. Kabuga's lawyers said he wanted a trial in France and accused the country's chief public prosecutor of trying to rush the legal process. "Mr Kabuga is an old man, he's tired and sick," lawyer Laurent Bayon told the judges. "The prosecutor wants to be rid of Mr Kabuga."

The U.N. tribunal's prosecutor, Serge Brammertz, said a request had already been launched for Kabuga's transfer into U.N. custody and that he could initially be held in The Hague rather than Africa because of coronavirus travel restrictions. It "is definitely an option" for a first legal phase to be conducted in The Hague, Brammertz told Reuters.

MONEY AND WEAPONS Two policeman stood behind Kabuga, whose voice was weak but audible as he confirmed through an interpreter his identity and parents names. He gave his date of birth as March 1, 1933.

Kabuga's arrest marked the end of a more than two-decade-long hunt that spanned Africa and Europe. The one-time tea and coffee tycoon is accused of being a main financier of the genocide, paying for the militias that carried out the massacres, as well as importing huge numbers of machetes, according to the UN tribunal's indictment.

He also co-owned a media group whose radio station broadcast anti-Tutsi messages that fanned the ethnic hatred. The United States had placed a $5 million bounty on his head. Kabuga was the most high-profile fugitive of the U.N. tribunal which tried Rwanda genocide suspects in Arusha, Tanzania, known as the ICTR. It closed five years ago, but a successor body still operates there and in the Netherlands.

The ICTR was at the centre of efforts to set new standards in international justice, though incumbent Rwandan President Paul Kagame said it was too slow and too inefficient. Other critics said it was too focused on prosecuting Hutus and not Kagame's Tutsi-led Rwandan Patriotic Front. Kabuga's defence team said they would later seek his release on bail. Exiting the courtroom, Kabuga raised his fist as several relatives including one son voiced encouragement.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Biggest spike of 32 COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand

Jharkhand reported the biggest single-day spike of coronavirus cases on Wednesday after 32 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 281 on Wednesday, officials said. There are 149 active cases of the c...

Take special measures for COVID-19 containment zones: Maha guv

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyarion Wednesday asked the state administration to consider incentivising COVID-19 frontline workers and prepare specialmeasures for containment zones. Koshyari asked the government to prepare itself fo...

Uttarakhand HC directs authorities to keep migrants coming from red zones in quarantine at borders for a week

The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday directed that the migrants coming into the state from red zones be kept in quarantine centres at the borders for a week. A bench of Justices Ravindra Maithani and Sudhanshu Dhulia after hearing a peti...

Apple-Google contact tracing tech launches, with 23 countries seeking access

Authorities in 23 countries across five continents have sought access to contact tracing technology from Apple Inc and Alphabet Incs Google, the companies announced on Wednesday as they released the initial version of their system.The Apple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020