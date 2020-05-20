MIBR complete trk signing; meyern to bench

After weeks of speculation that MIBR was interested in Alencar "trk" Rossato, the Brazilian team made if official. The 24-year-old former TeamOne star will replace Ignacio "meyern" Meyer, who was moved to the bench.

trk said he is already in the MIBR house and has been "very well received by everyone." "I will certainly do everything I have in my power to work," he tweeted, as translated from his post written in Portuguese. "I started playing cs with 6 years and never imagined in life that one day would play CS professionally and much less that one day would represent this (team)."

trk has been a top CS:GO prospect since helping Team One make a surprising run to the semifinals of the 2018 WESG Finals. HLTV.org reported earlier this month that he was being targeted by MIBR to replace meyern, who has struggled since joining the team six months ago. According to HLTV.org, trk was also sought after by SK and Immortals, but TeamOne's asking price was too high for MIBR's Brazilian counterparts.

"that was where I evolve a lot and that is one of the reasons I'm here today, thank you all the staff of the @teamoneesports," he wrote. With the addition of trk, MIBR will sacrifice 20 percent of their 1,130 Regional Major Ranking (RMR) points.

trk joins a starting roster that includes Fernando "fer" Alvarenga, Gabriel "FalleN" Toledo, Epitacio "TACO" de Melo and Vito "kNgV-" Giuseppe. MIBR is next scheduled to play in the DreamHack Masters Spring.

"Welcome to the MIBR family @trkcsgo!," MIBR tweeted. "Big week for his debut!" --Field Level Media