Report: Weibo signs CS:GO roster

Chinese social media giant Weibo is assembling a CS:GO roster to be based in Shanghai, according to a report by CSGO2Asia.com. According to the report, the roster will be announced in the coming weeks, but four familiar names already are playing out of the gaming facility: former EHOME and Invictus players QingHui "FIOURN" Kong and Tzu-Chi "Marek" Huang and CS:GO veterans Egor "killmatic" Storozhok and ZhiTao "Drea3er" Zhang.

Indonesian 16-year-old Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto is expected to be the fifth member of the team. Weibo's micro-blogging platform was released in 2009 and has around a half million monthly users. Despite CS:GO still not being immensely popular in China, CSGO2Asia.com reported that the active CS:GO player base has steadily risen since the release of the Perfect World platform in 2017.

Weibo announced the invitation-only, 16-team Weibo Cup 2020 earlier this month.