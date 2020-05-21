Left Menu
Entertainment News Roundup: Ukrainian orchestra makes concert recording; Mariachis delight quarantined Colombians and more

21-05-2020
Entertainment News Roundup: Ukrainian orchestra makes concert recording; Mariachis delight quarantined Colombians and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Masked Ukrainian orchestra makes concert recording as lockdown eases

The symphony orchestra of Ukrainian radio held its first concert recording for TV, radio, and online platforms since coronavirus lockdown measures were partially eased in early May. The musicians wore protective masks to match their black-tie outfits. Although two of them usually share one music stand, they had to follow social distancing rules and this affected the orchestra's performance, art director Volodymyr Sheyko told Reuters.

Mariachis delight quarantined Colombians with jolts of street music

The boisterous music - usually heard at family celebrations and raucous birthdays - bursts through the eerily quiet streets of Colombia's capital, Bogota. The mariachis have arrived. As the Andean country waits out two months of a national coronavirus quarantine, musicians playing the traditionally Mexican genre are lugging guitars, trumpets, violins, speakers, and microphones to street corners, accepting tips from delighted residents who dance on their balconies.

Film star and Trump accuser Stormy Daniels returns as comic book hero

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose allegations of a onetime sexual liaison with U.S. President Donald Trump triggered a legal battle, is returning as a superhero in a series of comic books. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will be releasing a fictional comic book series called "Stormy Daniels: Space Force" in the autumn with TidalWave Productions.

HBO Max grants fans' wishes to see unreleased cut of 'Justice League'

A previously unreleased version of 2017 superhero movie "Justice League" by director Zack Snyder will debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021, executives said on Wednesday, in response to a years-long campaign by fans. Snyder oversaw filming of "Justice League," which brought together DC Comics heroes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and others. The director had put together a cut of the movie before he stepped aside to deal with a family tragedy.

Julia Roberts, other stars hand over social-media spotlight to health experts

Actors Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman and Millie Bobby Brown are among the celebrities who will turn over their social media accounts to health experts to share facts and promote a science-driven approach to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Roberts, who won an Oscar in 2001 for "Erin Brockovich," kicks off the project on Thursday by interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast, shares jump

Spotify Technology SA said on Tuesday comedian Joe Rogan's podcast will be available on the music streaming platform starting Sept. 1 and will become an exclusive later this year. Shares closed 8.4% higher at $174.91, as the deal is seen as part of the company's aim to transform itself into the Netflix of audio.

Roll up, roll up: Hungarian circus beats virus by becoming safari park

Like many business owners, Jozsef Richter has had to shut his circus during Hungary's lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, but he has found another way of entertaining visitors while respecting social distancing rules. People can now see around 100 circus animals from the comfort of their own cars in his Szada Safari Park, which opened its gates on Wednesday. The five-acre park is a short drive east of Budapest.

Police warn writer Gaiman over lockdown trip from New Zealand to Scotland

British writer Neil Gaiman has apologized for traveling from New Zealand to his home on the Scottish island of Skye in breach of coronavirus lockdown measures, saying "I did something stupid". Police spoke to Gaiman, author of "American Gods" and "Good Omens" , about his actions after he revealed he had made the 11,000 mile trip to Britain, flying into London and then driving to his home on Skye at the start of the month.

U.S. guitar maker PRS resumes hand-building instruments - at a safe distance

Maryland's decision to reopen non-essential businesses came just in time for high-end guitar maker PRS Guitars, which kept 374 workers on its payroll during an eight-week shutdown that has gouged a deep hole in revenues, executives said. About 90 PRS employees came back to a very different workplace on Monday, their work stations spaced six feet apart, with one-way "traffic lanes" drawn on the factory floor and a 55-gallon drum of hand sanitizer on hand.

Italian woman wins Picasso painting in French charity raffle

An Italian woman on Wednesday won a Pablo Picasso painting worth 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in a French charity raffle that raised money for African water projects. The winner - who received her lottery ticket as a gift - will acquire the Spanish master's 1921 oil-on-canvas still life "Nature morte", a small abstract representing a table, newspapers and a glass of absinth.

