Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU mulling solvency aid for firms, commissioner tells Handelsblatt

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 21-05-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 12:34 IST
EU mulling solvency aid for firms, commissioner tells Handelsblatt

The European Union is considering offering aid to companies that have fallen on hard times due to the coronavirus pandemic and are not receiving support from their national governments, EU economics commissioner Paolo Gentiloni told Handelsblatt. Germany and France - the bloc's two biggest economies - have come together behind a plan to dole out 500 billion euros to states hit hardest by the pandemic.

"We are considering including a new instrument in our reconstruction plan: solvency aid for companies that do not receive support in their home country," Gentiloni told Handelsblatt and four other European newspapers. "This is important for pan-European value chains, for example in the car industry. If one link fails there, all the others are affected," Gentiloni said.

Of the pandemic's impact on life in the EU more generally, he added: "We have to live with the pandemic for weeks, maybe months." The summer holidays would be "very different from what we are used to". The EU must do everything it can to help the tourism industry, which, especially in southern Europe, "makes a substantial contribution to annual economic output," he added. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Toby Chopra)

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

London stocks slide as Japan data dents recovery hopes

London-listed stocks fell on Thursday as a plunge in Japanese exports dulled optimism around a speedy recovery from a coronavirus-induced economic slump, with investors also sifting through another mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports. T...

JK Lakshmi Cement shares rally over 11 pc as Q4 profit jumps two-fold

Shares of JK Lakshmi Cement on Thursday jumped nearly 11 per cent after the company reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended on March 2020. The stock advanced 10.75 per cent to Rs 220.80 on BSE, an...

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal wore a battered look on Thursday after the extremely severe cyclone Amphan ripped through the state, leaving 12 people dead and blowing up shanties, uprooting thousands of trees besides swamping low-...

All benches of Delhi HC to take up urgent matters via video conferencing from Friday

The Delhi High Court has decided that from Friday all its judges will sit everyday to take up urgent matters of all kinds via video conferencing. The step follows the high court and the lower courts together having taken up 20,726 urgent ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020