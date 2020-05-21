Cyclone Amphan kills at least 72 in eastern India -minister

Cyclone Amphan kills at least 72 in eastern India -ministerReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:27 IST
At least 72 people were killed in eastern India after a powerful cyclone tore through coastal areas and neighboring Bangladesh, a state chief minister said on Thursday. The cyclone struck the state of West Bengal on Wednesday, devastating villages, tearing down power lines, and leaving large tracts of land underwater.
State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the death toll stood at 72 with most caused by electrocution and falling trees. Bangladesh where the cyclone moved on to has so far reported 10 deaths.
