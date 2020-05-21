Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gay British reality TV star calls for more action against online trolls

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 19:34 IST
Gay British reality TV star calls for more action against online trolls
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A gay TV star from one of Britain's leading reality shows called on the government on Thursday to do more to protect people online after receiving almost daily death threats and homophobic abuse during the coronavirus lockdown.

Bobby Norris, star of "The Only Way Is Essex" or TOWIE, said new laws that could trace and block IP addresses would prevent "trolls" from simply creating new profiles if banned from social media platforms as they could then be identified. Norris told a parliamentary committee of crossbench lawmakers via weblink that people had to submit more information to get a supermarket loyalty card than a social media account.

"I feel like the law hasn't had a chance to keep up with how big social media has become," said Norris, who is leading a campaign for tougher sanctions for online trolling. "I have a list of people who have taken their own lives as they couldn't handle the abuse."

A third of LGBT+ people in Britain have experienced online abuse because of their sexuality or gender identity, according to a 2016 Gallup poll. Many said they found it harder to report abuse than their heterosexual peers. Norris, 33, who joined the reality TV show in 2012, was the first witness to submit evidence to parliament's Petitions Committee as part of a new inquiry into tackling online abuse.

A parliamentary spokesman said there was no set length for the inquiry but a report would be submitted eventually to the government for consideration. The session was triggered after more than 130,000 people signed an online petition posted by Norris calling for trolls to be held "accountable for their online abuse" via IP addresses.

Norris said he suffered abuse almost daily and had seen a significant increase in online trolling since the lockdown which came with potentially catastrophic mental health implications. "As a gay man of 33 I think I've built up quite a thick skin and I do have a strength," said Norris, one of a group of real-life mega-tanned men and women from the county of Essex whose lives, loves and scandals are followed on the reality TV show.

"That is not to say it doesn't hurt and it's certainly not right, but I've built up this immunity." Many lesbians, gay men, bisexuals and transgender people have experienced some form of online abuse, added Hugo Minchin, director and co-founder of Talk to the Rainbow, a Bristol-based LGBT+ therapy centre.

"It's undeniable that online abuse contributes to depression, anxiety and for certain people it can, very, unfortunately, lead to suicide," Minchin told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undertake aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas on Friday: Official sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undertake aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas on Friday Official sources....

Report: Dolphins QB Rosen drawing trade interest

Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen is attracting interest from teams who expect the former first-round pick to be the odd man out after Miami drafted Tua Tagovailoa, NFL Network reported. Tagovailoa could be limited as a rookie to fully recove...

England's Broad gives glimpse into post-lockdown training

Stuart Broad revealed some of the demands being placed on England cricketers after confirming he was in the first batch to return to individual training on Thursday. The Nottinghamshire paceman was back at Trent Bridge after being chosen as...

Khadi masks may soon be available in global markets

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC on Thursday said it will explore the possibility of exporting cotton and silk face masks made using the indigenous fabric, after the commerce ministry lifted the ban on outbound shipment of n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020