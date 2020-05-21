Left Menu
Shooter 'neutralized,' 1 hurt at Texas naval station

PTI | Corpus | Updated: 21-05-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 19:58 IST
Shooter 'neutralized,' 1 hurt at Texas naval station

A security team “neutralized” an active shooter early Thursday at a Texas naval air station, the US Navy said. The security team responded at the Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi at about 6:15 am. One security force member was injured, the Navy said. It did not immediately release any additional details.

All gates remained closed and the facility remained on lockdown Thursday morning. The station had a similar lockdown last December. In another incident at the base last year, a man pleaded guilty to destruction of US government property and possession of a stolen firearm for ramming his truck into a barricade at the Corpus Christi station.(AP) RUP

