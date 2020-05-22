Left Menu
Development News Edition

China plans new legislation to tighten grip on Hong Kong

China is planning to impose new national security laws that would give the Communist Party more control over Hong Kong, the New York Times reported.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 22-05-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 00:44 IST
China plans new legislation to tighten grip on Hong Kong
Chinese flag. Image Credit: ANI

China is planning to impose new national security laws that would give the Communist Party more control over Hong Kong, the New York Times reported. The proposal that was announced on Thursday threatened to erode the freedom that distinguishes the financial hub from the rest of the country.

The Times reported that the move could also inflame worries that Beijing is trying to dismantle the distinct political and cultural identity that has defined the former British colony since it was reclaimed by China in 1997. The legislation would allow Beijing to take aim at the large often violent anti-government protests that roiled Hong Kong for much of last year.

However, China has defended the proposal saying that such legislations are necessary to protect the country's sovereignty from external forces determined to undermine the Communist Party. Similar rules proposed by the Hong Kong government in 2003 would have empowered the authorities to close seditious newspapers and conduct searches without warrants.

This time, a broad outline for the new rules would likely be approved by the Chinese National People's Congress, which holds its annual session starting Friday. The process would effectively circumvent the Hong Kong government. It will also undercut the relative autonomy granted to the territory.

Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the National People's Congress, said at a news briefing on Thursday that delegates would review a plan to set up a legal framework and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong. He did not elaborate on the details of the plan. "National security is the bedrock underpinning the stability of the country," Zhang said. "Safeguarding national security serves the fundamental interest of all Chinese, Hong Kong compatriots included."

The call to enact legislation led to the protests last year. It also fuels concern that the Hong Kong government has increasingly put Beijing's interests above those of the city's residents. The protests in Hong Kong started in June last year after the local government tried to enact an extradition law that would have allowed residents to be transferred to the mainland to face an opaque and often harsh judicial system.

During the protests, the Hong Kong government and protesters have both adopted largely uncompromising positions, and demonstrations often descended into clashes between protesters. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

Entertainment News Roundup: Spotify new home for Joe Rogan's podcast; California to give guidelines for restarting TV and movie production and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Trump: US may rethink decision to exit surveillance treaty

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Russian violations make it untenable for the US to stay in a treaty that permits 30-plus nations to conduct observation flights over each others territory, but he hinted its possible the US will rec...

JK L-G Murmu greets people on occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday conveyed his greetings to the people of the union territory on the occasion of Jumat-ul-VidaHe observed that Jumat-ul-Vida has a great spiritual significance and is an a...

U.S. appeals court tells judge to respond Flynn's bid to toss lying charge

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday instructed the judge presiding over the criminal case against President Donald Trumps former national security adviser Michael Flynn to respond to a petition in which Flynn asked the appellate court to toss ...

AIIMS doctors planning to study how long coronavirus can survive in dead bodies

AIIMS doctors are contemplating autopsy of a COVID-19 victim to study how long the coronavirus can survive in a dead body and if it can transmit the infection, the Delhi hospitals forensic chief said on Thursday. The study will also help as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020