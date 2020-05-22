Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian PM offers help to cyclone stricken Kolkata, Bangladesh counts cost

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 14:50 IST
Indian PM offers help to cyclone stricken Kolkata, Bangladesh counts cost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, peering down from his aircraft on Friday, saw the devastation and flooding caused by the most powerful cyclone to strike India and Bangladesh in more than a decade, before he landed in the stricken city of Kolkata. Cyclone Amphan killed at least 96 people in the two countries after it swept in from the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, most in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal.

The toll is expected to rise as communications are restored and authorities reach villages cut off by blocked roads. But the evacuation of some three million people before the cyclone struck undoubtedly reduced the number of casualties.

India's prime minister said the country stood with the people of West Bengal and announced emergency aid of 10 billion rupees ($131.66 million) to help the state at a time when it and the rest of the country are dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak. "Dealing with the pandemic requires social distancing whereas battling the cyclone requires people to move to safer areas," Modi said at a school during a stop on a tour to inspect the damage.

"Despite this, West Bengal is fighting well. We are all with West Bengal in these adverse times." Modi wore a mask as he stepped onto tarmac at the airport in Kolkata earlier and was greeted by the state's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, and other officials, all wearing masks.

Police were using drones to assess the damage in Kolkata, a city of 14 million people, where an estimated 10,000 trees were brought down during the storm that lasted several hours and brought extensive flooding. "The city is still in a state of shock," Kolkata's deputy mayor, Atin Ghosh, told Reuters.

"Municipal teams, civil defence personnel, police personnel have been working overtime to restore road connectivity first. But there is an acute shortage of manpower due to coronavirus related restrictions," Ghosh said. "Private buses and trains are still not in service. We really need citizens of Kolkata to come forward and lend a helping hand in whatever way possible.”

Reuters Television footage showed some streets strewn with uprooted trees, while torn power lines lay amid pools of stagnant water. At least a dozen people were killed in the city, most of them either electrocuted or crushed by collapsed walls.

"It is complete devastation. First it was COVID-19 that drained our resources and now this," Banerjee told a news conference late on Thursday. It would take several days to get damage reports from remote areas, he said.

BANGLADESH BATTERED Amphan unleashed torrential rain and storm surges in low-lying coastal areas that burst embankments protecting villages in the Ganges delta. Winds, gusting up to 185 kph (115 mph), wrecked mud walled houses.

Amphan originally started as a super cyclone with wind speeds reaching more than 230 kph, the equivalent of a category 5 hurricane, but it weakened after making landfall into a very severe cyclone as it moved inland through Bangladesh. Initial estimates from the Bangladesh government put the damage to infrastructure, housing, fisheries and livestock, water resources and agriculture at about 11 billion taka ($130 million).

"Some 1,100 km of road, 200 bridges and 150 km of dams in coastal districts have been damaged,” said Enamur Rahman, junior minister for disaster management and relief. Crops have been damaged over an area of 176,000 hectares, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque said, while the electricity authority was scrambling to restore power to some 10 million people.

“It has left a trail of destruction," said Rahman. ($1 = 75.9540 Indian rupees) (Additional reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal and Nigam Prusty in New Delhi, Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneshwar, Writing by Sanjeev Miglani Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Robert Birsel)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

PIA aircraft with 90 passengers crashes in Karachi's residential area

A Pakistan International Airline PIA aircraft with 90 passengers on board crashed in a residential area near the Karachi airport on Friday.PIA spokesperson Abdul Sattar confirmed the crash and added that the flight A-320 was carrying 90 pas...

RBI announces nine measures to preserve financial stability ushered in by COVID-19

It is when the horizon is the darkest and human reason is beaten down to the ground that faith shines brightest and comes to our rescue.RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das drew hope and inspiration from the 1929 statement of the Father of the Nati...

US STOCKS-Futures retreat as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Friday as growing tensions between Washington and Beijing added to fears of a slower recovery from a coronavirus-led recession.China moved on Friday to impose a national-security law in Hong Kong that c...

Pakistan passenger plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi: officials

A Pakistan International Airlines PIA plane with 98 people on board crashed near the Jinnah International Airport here on Friday, according to officials. Flight PK-303 from Lahore was about to land in Karachi when it crashed at the Jinnah G...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020