Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus surge in Indonesia raises questions about battle plan

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 22-05-2020 17:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 17:12 IST
Virus surge in Indonesia raises questions about battle plan

Indonesia has seen a surge in coronavirus infections ahead of this this weekend's celebrations marking the end of Ramadan, raising questions about the commitment to the virus fight from both the government and the public. Indonesia has the most COVID-19 fatalities in Southeast Asia at more than 1,300 and on Thursday reported its highest one day count of new infections with 973.

The country has reported nearly 21,000 infections, though actual numbers are thought to be far higher. Health officials have blamed the surge in cases in the world's fourth most populous nation on the public not taking proper precautions.

“This illustrates people's discipline in obeying health protocols in fighting the outbreak,” said Achmad Yurianto, the national COVID-19 task force spokesman. But politicians have also resisted the guidelines. So far, only four of Indonesia's 34 provinces and 26 cities have applied large-scale social restriction, all with low levels of public compliance.

Popular markets such as Tanah Abang in the capital, Jakarta, were teeming with shoppers buying new children's clothes ahead of Eid-al Fitr, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Security personnel were overwhelmed by thousands of shoppers and traders who ignored health protocols and physical distancing.

“I'm here for my kids. They will be ashamed if their friends wear new clothes during Eid while they don't," said Ida Farida, a mother of three. “Of course I'm worried,” she said when asked about possibly contracting the virus. “But I leave it to God.” President Joko Widodo has said he will not yet ease large-scale social restrictions and insisted his government is aiming to keep citizens productive and safe.

“We must coexist with COVID-19,” Widodo said in a video statement last week. “Living in peace with it does not mean we are giving up, but that we are adapting and this requiring strict health protocols.” His remarks came days after the Central Statistics Agency announced Indonesia's economy grew just 2.9 per cent in January-March, the slowest growth in almost two decades, as the pandemic made its effects felt in exports, investment and consumption in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Widodo's administration has taken early steps toward loosening virus restrictions by allowing public transportation to resume, including airlines, at 50% of their capacity. Yet on the first day public transport resumed, images circulated on social media of Jakarta's main airport packed with thousands of passengers ignoring physical-distancing protocols.

Health experts have warned that the fight against COVID-19 is far from over, emphasizing that the country's limited testing capabilities have made it harder to get an accurate picture of the true extent of the pandemic. The government, nevertheless, has insisted the country must be ready to get back to normal by the end of July.

The government has set up a team to gauge which cities should ease restrictions amid growing economic pressures. The reopening plan, which is still under development, aims to have shopping malls resume limited operations on June 8. That will be followed by reopening schools with staggered schedules.

As widely circulated draft of the plan said restaurants, bars, cafes and gyms would be allowed to start opening on July 6, with tight health protocols in place, followed by lifting restrictions on travel and public worship. Doni Monardo, the COVID-19 task force chief, stressed that the plan was contingent on meeting public health metrics first, including a flattening of the number of new infections in an area.

Pandu Riono, an epidemiologist from the University of Indonesia, warned that reopening the economy prematurely could trigger a second wave of infections..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Yatra.com to provide free bus service for 3,500 UP migrants in Delhi, Gurugram

Online travel solutions provider Yatra.com on Friday said it has partnered with the administrations of Delhi and Gurugram for ferrying over 3,500 migrants to various parts of Uttar Pradesh free of cost.&#160; Starting May 22, the bus servi...

FOREX-New U.S.-China tensions lifts dollar; euro, offshore yuan fall

The dollar climbed on Friday as the emergence of a fresh source of tension between the United States and China boosted demand for safe-haven currencies and caused the euro, offshore yuan, and commodity currencies to fall. The dollar, which ...

Saudi Arabia, UAE mosques to stay closed for Eid prayers

Mosques will remain closed for prayers on the Eid Al-Fitr festival, Saudi and United Arab Emirates officials said on Friday, calling on the population to adhere to safety guidelines to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Eid, whi...

Rugby-CVC Capital boosts rugby portfolio with 28% stake in Pro 14 league

CVC Capital Partners has completed its acquisition of a 28 stake in the Pro 14 rugby league in a deal that will likely increase the private equity firms influence in ongoing discussions to remodel the global rugby calendar. The company alre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020