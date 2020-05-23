Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qureshi calls UN chief to discuss situation in Kashmir

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-05-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 00:42 IST
Qureshi calls UN chief to discuss situation in Kashmir

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday to convey its concern over India’s decision to change the domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir. Under the domicile rules, all those persons and their children who have resided for 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir or have studied for seven years and appeared in class 10 or 12 examinations in an educational institution in the Union Territory are eligible for grant of domicile.

The Foreign Office said that Qureshi updated the UN chief on the situation in Kashmir. The Foreign Minister “alluded to the recent domicile law in Kashmir, which was in violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention”. He also claimed that India may resort to some “false flag” operation.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan remained ready to allow the UNMOGIP to authenticate the claim over terror “launch pads,” if India provides any specific information. India maintains that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control (LoC).

Qureshi said that the United Nations should play due role in preventing the situation in Kashmir from further escalating and stopping India from its "illegal actions" and preserving the peace and security in South Asia..

TRENDING

Have Song Hye-Kyo & Hyun Bin reconciled their relationship? Know the truth behind it

One Piece Chapter 980: Fight among Supernovas of Worst Generation, title revealed

Inflation outlook highly uncertain; elevated level of inflation in pulses worrisome, requires review of import duties: RBI Governor.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast revealed, Plot to pivot around region of Xaldia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Beyond politics, gold-standard COVID-19 trials test malaria drug taken by Trump

In the fight against COVID-19, the decades-old anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine has become a political football, with U.S. President Donald Trump personally taking it and hailing it as a game changer, to the derision of critics.Some st...

Argentina defaults on bond payments as debt talks heat up

Argentina missed payments on around 500 million in already delayed bond coupons on Friday, creditors and a ratings agency said, marking the countrys ninth sovereign default amid ongoing restructuring talks with creditors. The default on thr...

Markets in Ghaziabad to open from May 25

The Ghaziabad administration in Uttar Pradesh on Friday said markets in the district will open from May 25 on alternate days from 10 am to 5 pm. Two days time has been given to shopkeepers to make arrangements to ensure social distancing, i...

FBI director orders internal review of Flynn investigation

FBI Director Christopher Wray has ordered an internal review into possible misconduct in the investigation of former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn, the bureau said Friday. The review will examine whether any e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020