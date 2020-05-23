Qureshi calls UN chief to discuss situation in Kashmir

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday to convey its concern over India’s decision to change the domicile law for Jammu and Kashmir. Under the domicile rules, all those persons and their children who have resided for 15 years in Jammu and Kashmir or have studied for seven years and appeared in class 10 or 12 examinations in an educational institution in the Union Territory are eligible for grant of domicile.

The Foreign Office said that Qureshi updated the UN chief on the situation in Kashmir. The Foreign Minister “alluded to the recent domicile law in Kashmir, which was in violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention”. He also claimed that India may resort to some “false flag” operation.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan remained ready to allow the UNMOGIP to authenticate the claim over terror “launch pads,” if India provides any specific information. India maintains that the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), established in January 1949, has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control (LoC).

Qureshi said that the United Nations should play due role in preventing the situation in Kashmir from further escalating and stopping India from its "illegal actions" and preserving the peace and security in South Asia..